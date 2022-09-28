NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given New €53.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.12.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. NN Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.17.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

About NN Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.