Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
DYNDF stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $38.50.
