Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DYNDF stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

