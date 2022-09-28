Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.67.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Down 6.7 %

KGFHY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.