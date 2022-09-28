Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday.

Devolver Digital Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 75 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.68).

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

