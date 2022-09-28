Critical Analysis: CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $7.80 million 1.05 -$10.08 million N/A N/A Ondas $2.91 million 53.08 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.89

CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CareView Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -119.12% N/A -188.51% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CareView Communications and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CareView Communications beats Ondas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. In additions, it also provides SitterView and TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

