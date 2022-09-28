A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.3 %

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 491.50 ($5.94) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.50 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of £550.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2,047.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.14.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

