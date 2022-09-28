Head-To-Head Contrast: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enzo Biochem and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $69.14, indicating a potential upside of 116.27%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.3% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 0.87 $7.88 million ($0.13) -16.15 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 3.20 -$595.63 million ($4.23) -7.56

Enzo Biochem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Enzo Biochem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exact Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -5.88% -1.98% -1.20% Exact Sciences -37.90% -22.07% -11.19%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Enzo Biochem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

