Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target at $5.40

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

