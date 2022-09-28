Brokerages Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target at $8.33

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several analysts recently commented on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Articles

