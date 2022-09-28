Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

