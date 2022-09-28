Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

