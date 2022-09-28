easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 310 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.63) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 294.40 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.24.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

