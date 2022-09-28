Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $551.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $676.00 to $551.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $575.59.

Charter Communications stock opened at $306.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.55. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $305.31 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

