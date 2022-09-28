Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

