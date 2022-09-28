Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 9,841.41%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,589,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 236,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

