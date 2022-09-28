Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

