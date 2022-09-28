Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 34.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 213.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 99.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

