Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.