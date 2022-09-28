PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

