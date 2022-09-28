Alcoa Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 20% compared to the typical volume of 23,068 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

