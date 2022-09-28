Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 37,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 21,068 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 156.2% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 249,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

