Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.80

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($0.99), with a volume of 351152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.04).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market cap of £537.51 million and a PE ratio of 305.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.04.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 17.10%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

