MFA Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,554 put options on the company. This is an increase of 595% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,807 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MFA stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.70.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 404,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

