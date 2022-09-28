Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $829.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 829 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 840.50 ($10.16), with a volume of 20469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845.50 ($10.22).

Savills Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,015.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,062.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 882.82.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

