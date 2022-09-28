Investors Purchase High Volume of Equinox Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the typical volume of 1,767 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 757,392 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 414,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $936.52 million, a P/E ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

