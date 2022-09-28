iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 25,313 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 463% compared to the average daily volume of 4,495 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

