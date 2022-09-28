Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $365.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 373.99 ($4.52), with a volume of 44439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.20 ($4.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £757.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 585.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.05.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.