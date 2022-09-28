Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average volume of 5,641 call options.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.