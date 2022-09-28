CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $151.80

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.80 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 7332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.80 ($1.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.30. The stock has a market cap of £568.72 million and a PE ratio of 450.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £13,103,040 ($15,832,576.12).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

