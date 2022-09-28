Head to Head Review: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 24.70 $77.88 million $0.32 63.88 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.13 -$33.95 million $0.01 565.00

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DLocal has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06% Payoneer Global 1.20% -10.61% -1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DLocal and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 1 1 5 0 2.57 Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

DLocal presently has a consensus target price of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 82.42%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.08%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Summary

DLocal beats Payoneer Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

