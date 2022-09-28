Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.70

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 488376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.30 ($0.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.16. The company has a market capitalization of £787.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 17,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,498.

(Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.