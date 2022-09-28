The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,330.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,330 ($40.24) and last traded at GBX 3,354 ($40.53), with a volume of 67767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,484 ($42.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 789.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,848.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,931.82.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). In other news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). Also, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.