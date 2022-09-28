Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $680.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.28), with a volume of 44187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705.60 ($8.53).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 751.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 762.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

Grafton Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

