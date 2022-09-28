Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $157.00

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 158.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 154620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($1.99).

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £793.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.12.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is 96.32%.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

