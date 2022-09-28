Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.30

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.30 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 82.35 ($1.00), with a volume of 1761076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.19.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
