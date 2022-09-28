Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.90

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.16), with a volume of 146804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.17).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of £540.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 74.78%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

