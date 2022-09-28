Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,324.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,324 ($28.08) and last traded at GBX 2,324 ($28.08), with a volume of 1666620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,441.98 ($29.51).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,843.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,916.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. The company has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.64.
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
