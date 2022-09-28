Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $292.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.53), with a volume of 335120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($3.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £727.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 375.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.29.

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genuit Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Also, insider Paul James acquired 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

