Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 449,348 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 711% compared to the average volume of 55,418 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.40 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

