GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on GSK in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,316.60 ($15.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,474.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,636.06. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders bought a total of 24 shares of company stock valued at $37,979 in the last three months.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
