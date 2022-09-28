Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

