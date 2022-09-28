tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

tinyBuild Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LON TBLD opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £228.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 248 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.91.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

