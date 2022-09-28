The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Trading Down 3.3 %

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,436.50 ($17.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,527.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,550.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.