Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Covestro stock opened at €29.17 ($29.77) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.