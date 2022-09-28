Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,824.50 ($22.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,063.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,040.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2,990.98. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54 shares of company stock valued at $111,705.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

