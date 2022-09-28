Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €31.05 ($31.68) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 1-year high of €48.15 ($49.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million and a PE ratio of 27.20.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Further Reading

