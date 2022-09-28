LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €811.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €604.20 ($616.53) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €660.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €621.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.