StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CQP opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

