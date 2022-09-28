Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

