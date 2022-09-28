Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 881.07% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

